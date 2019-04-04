|
|
|
Mary Sue Pena Norman, 78, of Durant, Oklahoma, died Monday, April 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday April 8, at Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be be 5 to 6 p.m. at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home, Durant.
She is survived by her husband David of the home; sons Randy Norman, Ronnie (Ronda) Norman, Kyle (Kelli) Norman and daughter Deirdre (Wes) Schreier all of Durant; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Falls Creek Fund at Calvary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
