Mary Thurman, age 77, of Tom Bean, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 01, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
She was born in Canadian, Oklahoma on August 5, 1942 the daughter of Cody and Cecil (Barnes) Benson. Mary married Willis Ray Thurman on December 24, 1960 in McAlester, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2014.
Mary and Willis lived in Eufaula before moving to Tom Bean in 2007. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Tom Bean. Mary worked and retired from Cooper- McClain School in Eufaula, OK. She loved spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Brad Thurman and wife Melba of Howe, TX and Scott Thurman and wife Joyce of Howe, TX, grandchildren, Cody Thurman, Colton Thurman, Taylor Thurman and Austin Thurman, sisters, Virginia Brush and husband Richard of Oklahoma, Lola Turner and husband Eddie of Oklahoma, Vickie Valenzuela of California, Debbie Signor and husband Steve of California and Terry Quillin and husband Gary of California. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Ray Thurman, parents, sister, Willie Jo Thomas, brother, Eugene Benson, sister, Katherine Vaughn and brother, Ricky Benson.
Private graveside services will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Eufaula, OK.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, TX.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the .
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020