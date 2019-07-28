|
|
Mary Verdell Franklin, age 86 of Pottsboro, Texas, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Monday, July 22, 2019 after a long battle with Dementia. She was born November 10, 1932 to Sherman & Vertya Mae Butler. She married Orville Franklin on May 14, 1954.
Mary leaves behind her beloved family, children, James (Sue) Monks of Tom Bean, TX, Nelda (Tommy) Burks of Savoy, TX, and Kitty (Chris) Fortier of Ravenna; grandchild-ren, Amy (Kimbee) Oliver, Amanda VanderMolen, Scotty Burks, Lori (Brian) Weger, Brad Monks all of Texas; great-grand-children, Jessica (Jeremy) Price-Plumbtree of Oklahoma, Mason Oliver, Andrew VanderMolen, Arya Weger, Logan Weger all of Texas; great-great granddaughter, Trinity Plumbtree of Oklahoma; sisters, Judy Witcher, Ann Smith and brother in-law, Billy Suitor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville earlier this year, her parents, her brothers, Ted and Bill Butler, sister, Dot Suitor, her brother-in-law, Johnny Hopkins and her grandson, David Paul Thompson.
Mary will be cremated according to her wishes. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 28, 2019