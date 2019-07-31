Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Mary Verdell Franklin


1932 - 2019
Mary Verdell Franklin Obituary
Mary Verdell Franklin, 86, of Pottsboro, died Monday, July 22, 2019 in Sherman.
Mary was cremated according to her wishes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her children, James Monks of Tom Bean, Nelda Burks of Savoy, and Kitty Fortier of Ravenna; sisters, Judy Witcher, and Ann Smith; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 31, 2019
