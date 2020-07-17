1/1
Mary Vincent
1937 - 2020
DORCHESTER–Mary Joan Vincent was born November 30, 1937 to Wayne and Lena Scott in Whitewright, Texas. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1956. Mary, Joan to family and friends, married Larry William Vincent February 1, 1957 and they had two sons, Larry Joe and Jimmy Lynn. She worked for Texas Instruments in Sherman for 23 years until retiring in 1997. Joan was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her greatest joy in her later years was spending time with and spoiling, her grandkids. She was a committed member of FBC Dorchester for over 70 years. Joan passed away peacefully July 15, 2020 in her home in Dorchester, Texas. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Lena, brother, Bobby Scott, and son, Larry Joe. She is survived by her husband, Larry, son, Jimmy Vincent and his wife Becky of Dorchester, grandson Joe Vincent and his wife Kelli of Spearman, Texas, grandson, Josh Vincent and his wife Chyna of Dorchester, granddaughter, Jennifer Bullard and her husband Jonathon of Olton, Texas and six great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Grayson Home Hospice and Teresa McClain for their love and care that has surpassed all expectations. Also, they would like to emphasize the hope they have in Joan now resting in the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Private services were held at Akers Cemetery in Sherman. Arrangements were under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 17, 2020.
