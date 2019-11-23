|
|
Matthew Ralph McCord, 65, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by family.
Matthew was born on May 10, 1954 in Sherman, Texas to the late Ralph 'Slats' and Kate
McCord.
Matt was a proud US Army veteran. He was a joke telling, storytelling, family loving man with
a big beautiful smile who never met a stranger. He loved cruising on his motorcycle, playing
guitar and listening to classic rock. He was a skilled wood worker and loved designing and remodeling homes. Matt was also an avid gun collector and was often found at the gun range. Matt loved his family dearly, especially his 8 grandchildren.
Matt is survived by his children, Mathew McCord (Angie), Ashlee Garrison (Charlie) and Blake McCord (Tammy); sisters, Martha Kate McCord and Annabelle McCord Chamberlain (Johnny Harvey); grandchildren, Connor, Caleb, Caitie, and Josie McCord, Hunter, Boone,
Waylon, and Walker Garrison; special friend, Gaye Lewis Jaco; former wife and friend, Robin McCord; nieces, Stephanie Helvey Richards (Stephen) and Brianna Chamberlain; many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
A Celebration of life will be held on November 30 at 2 p.m., at Robbie Kubela Rogers Lake Campus of Austin College – 29785 Preston Bend Rd, Pottsboro, TX.
In lieu of flowers donations in Matthew's honor may be sent to North Florida School of Special Education,https://www.northfloridaschool.org/.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019