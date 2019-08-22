|
Matthew Ryan Hammons, 21, of Cartwright, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
The family is planning a memorial service with the date to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his parents, Luther and Sandra Hammon of Cartwright; sisters, Amy Chester (Ron) of Dallas, and Amanda Leigh Murphy (Levi) of Sherman; brothers, Luther Hammon (Lavania) of Bells, Jason Martin of Cartwright, Kevin Lee Hammon (Amy) of Pottsboro; and Jeffrey Hammon.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019