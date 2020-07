Or Copy this URL to Share

In Memory of ourBeloved

Mattie L. (Brewster) Ledbetter

March 12, 1938 –

July 17, 2020

GREENVILLE, MISSISSIPPI–Funeral arrangements for Mattie Lorene Ledbetter, 83, of Greenville, are being held Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the hands of Redmon Funeral Home, Greenville, Mississippi. She died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Delta Regional Medical Center. It was a true pleasure and joy to have her in our life. We Love you and will miss you dearly.

