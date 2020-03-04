Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101

MAUREEN F. ROBERTS


1938 - 2020
MAUREEN F. ROBERTS Obituary
SHERMAN–Maureen F. Roberts was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born July 22, 1938 to Carolyn and Averill House in West Union, Iowa.
From Her birth in Iowa, to her death Sunday, she nourished people around her with love, faith, and music.
She worked as a nurse for 30 years, until retirement in 2001. She is survived by her husband, Eldon Roberts and her six children, five stepchildren, several grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Carolyn and Averill House.
Special blessing to Royce and Katie Roberts and family, for the love and nurturing they provided, always.
Private Services were held at Cedar Cemetery in Tom Bean, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020
