Mavis Ann Broomfield Morrow
1954-2020
Murphy, TX
Mavis died on July 26th, 2020 from her battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her husband, Gary Morrow of Murphy, TX, daughter, Sarah Morrow, of Murphy, TX son, Ryan Morrow and wife Janie of Henderson, TX, two brothers, David and wife Minnie Broomfield, and Michael Broomfield of Schertz, TX. In addition Mavis had 3 grandsons and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mavis Broomfield of Sherman, TX.
Mavis was born on May 26, 1954 in Lufkin, TX. She grew up in Noonday, TX and attended Tyler Public Schools until her senior year when the family moved to Sherman, TX. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1972. She also attended Grayson County Junior College. Mavis married Gary L. Morrow on November 24,1972 in Sherman, TX. at the First Baptist Church. She and Gary moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1979 with two small children in tow. Sarah was born in 1977 and Ryan in 1979. The family remained in Colorado Springs, CO for the next ten years and moved back to TX in 1989 to Murphy, TX where the family remains today.
Mavis's dental project book for her HOSA class won best in state in 1972. She played the piano and loved her plants. She was blessed to be a stay at home mom. Mavis enjoyed special endearment from her maternal grandparents, Mr and Mrs. Garnie and Pauline Allen, deceased, of Lufkin, TX.
She will be missed by her husband of 48 years.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity
or to the Mavis Broomfield Scholarship Program at Grayson County College at 6101 Grayson Drive, Denison, TX.
Mavis's cremation is entrusted to Charles W. Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Sachse, TX. Per Mavis's wishes, there will be no service.