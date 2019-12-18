Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Mearl Wainscott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mearl James "Shorty" Wainscott

Send Flowers
Mearl James "Shorty" Wainscott Obituary
Mearl James 'Shorty' Wainscott, 93, of Whitesboro, died Monday, December 16, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his sons, Emmett Wainscott (Carolyn) of Wichita Falls, Perry Wainscott (LouAnn) of Whitesboro, and Larry Wainscott (Wanda) of Sadler; brothers, Morris Wainscott, and Millard Wainscott; sisters, Lamisa, Lou, and Alene; six grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -