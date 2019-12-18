|
Mearl James 'Shorty' Wainscott, 93, of Whitesboro, died Monday, December 16, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his sons, Emmett Wainscott (Carolyn) of Wichita Falls, Perry Wainscott (LouAnn) of Whitesboro, and Larry Wainscott (Wanda) of Sadler; brothers, Morris Wainscott, and Millard Wainscott; sisters, Lamisa, Lou, and Alene; six grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019