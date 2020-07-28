MELBA BROWN

Melba Ruth Rogers Brown age 91, of Sherman, TX went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 20, 2020.
Melba was born, January 21, 1929 in Caddo Parish, Rodessa, LA to Arlene Fisher Rogers and Allie Pearl Rogers Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Billy Jake Brown, Sr. who passed away in May, 2015. Melba is survived by her three children, Billy Jake Brown, Jr and wife Pamela Sue Brown of Dickinson, TX; Richard Lamar Brown and wife Beverly Gail Brown of Richardson, TX; and Teresa Kay Dewbery and husband Johnny Ray Dewbery of Tishomingo, OK. Melba was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was always so proud of her family and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Melba and her late husband traveled from state to state for the first few years of their marriage. They landed in La Marque, TX and lived there most of their married life. Melba and Billy lived for a short period of time in Porsgrunn, Norway and New Orleans, LA but always returned to their home in La Marque. Upon retirement, they moved to Bloomburg, TX for a short period of time and then settled in Sherman, TX for the last 26 years of her life.
Melba was a loving wife and mother who believed in the Lord. She was a devout Christian and she put her faith into practice throughout her life. She worked with the coordination of her home church Highlands Baptist Church, La Marque, TX to develop a nursing home ministry, in which she went weekly to several facilities in the area to provide the residents with warm conversation and fresh fruit. She also was a firm believer in the power of prayer. She prayed daily for her family and our country. She will be missed but the family looks forward to a joyful reunion someday.
Melba will be buried under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service of Atlanta, Texas with a small gathering on Wednesday, July 22 officiated by Melba's nephew, Donald Sheffield Pastor of Center Hill Baptist Church of Linden, TX.
A Celebration of Life for immediate family members will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 25 in Richardson, TX at the home of Rick and Beverly Brown, 2301 Springwood Lane, Richardson, TX.
Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com