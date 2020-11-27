1/1
MELBA JO RAMOS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MELBA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–Ms. Melba Jo Ramos, age 64 of Sherman, passed away at her home on Thursday, November 19th, 2020. A service celebrating her life, will take place on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00am at Trinity Lighthouse Church in Denison.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Public viewing will be on Friday from 11:00am – 6:00pm at the funeral home. Melba is survived by her spouse Johnny Ramos, son Johnathon Ramos, grandson JaDavion Ramos, mother Rosie Hill of Sherman, siblings; Glenda Reis (James), Stephanie Pough (Lovely), Ronnie Cyrus and God-sister Freda Jenkins. The Ramos family is under the Personal Care of Cravens Funeral Home (903) 893-6110. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Trinity Lighthouse Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Burial
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved