SHERMAN–Ms. Melba Jo Ramos, age 64 of Sherman, passed away at her home on Thursday, November 19th, 2020. A service celebrating her life, will take place on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00am at Trinity Lighthouse Church in Denison.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Public viewing will be on Friday from 11:00am – 6:00pm at the funeral home. Melba is survived by her spouse Johnny Ramos, son Johnathon Ramos, grandson JaDavion Ramos, mother Rosie Hill of Sherman, siblings; Glenda Reis (James), Stephanie Pough (Lovely), Ronnie Cyrus and God-sister Freda Jenkins. The Ramos family is under the Personal Care of Cravens Funeral Home (903) 893-6110. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.