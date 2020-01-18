Home

Mrs. Melissa Ann Patterson, age 51 of Sherman, transitioned from time to eternity on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison. A Celebration of her life will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, January 18th , at Latter Rain Church of God in Christ in Sherman, TX. A Family Night will be held at Cravens Funeral Home, January 17th at 6pm. Melissa is survived by: her husband Steven Patterson, sisters; Victoria Freeze(David) of Denison and Julia Kennedy (Mario) of Denison, nieces; Mackenzie Kennedy, Madason Kennedy and Dacoda Kennedy and nephew Jordan Freeze. Melissa is proceeded in death by her parents Eugene Kennedy and Mary Rios. The family of Melissa Patterson is under the Personal Care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman. Personal condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020
