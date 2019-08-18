|
Melvin Moore of Ravenna, Texas entered the Pearly Gates of Heaven on August 15th, 2019 at the age of 78. He was the greatest man on Earth and is now celebrating with his parents, brother and sisters. He was born on December 13th, 1940 to Lloyd and Mary Lee (Bean) Moore in Avery, Texas. Melvin married the love of his life, Carol Johnson, on April 1st, 1966 in Fort Worth, Texas and they began a marvelous life together. Not only was he an immaculate husband, but he was the greatest father and 'Papaw" there ever was to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Melvin proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was also a proud Mason of 53 years. Melvin spent his working life as an automobile mechanic. He loved to watch Nascar racing and, more than anything, enjoyed time spent with his family.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife, Carol Moore of Ravenna, Texas; Daughters, Carol Nalls and husband Randall of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Crissy Moore of Mulberry, Texas; Son, Michael Moore of Ravenna, Texas; Granddaughters, Misty Rainey and husband Daniel of Lufkin, Texas, Stephanie Tatom and husband Justin of Nacogdoches, Texas, Caylee Galyon and husband Myles of Bonham, Texas, Nicole Burks of Mulberry, Texas, Megan Hall and husband Tyler of Mulberry, Texas, Miranda Moore of Ravenna, Texas; Grandsons, Colton DuVall of Ector, Texas, Caleb Moore and wife Hannah of Ravenna, Texas; Great-Grandchildren, Matthew, Samuel, Presley, Henley, Landon, Ryder, Faith, and Nora on the way; Siblings, Tony Moore, Velma Ford and husband Tom, Joan Bell and husband Elvin, Mary Kay Underwood and husband Jackie; and many other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, which is located between Savoy and Ravenna, Texas on FM 2645 and CR 1300. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00-8:00 pm on Sunday at Mullican-Little Funeral Home, 754 SH 56 E, Bells, Texas 75414.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019