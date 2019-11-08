Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Sedlacek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Sedlacek

Send Flowers
Melvin Sedlacek Obituary
Melvin Lee Sedlacek, 87, of Denison, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Bible Church in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Sedlacek of Denison; sons, Randy Sedlacek of Denison, David Sedlacek of Prague, Czech; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -