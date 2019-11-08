|
Melvin Lee Sedlacek, 87, of Denison, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Bible Church in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Sedlacek of Denison; sons, Randy Sedlacek of Denison, David Sedlacek of Prague, Czech; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019