Funeral services for Melvin Virgil Wilhelm will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7 in the Chapel on the Hill at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Rev. Roy Webster of the Grayson Bible Baptist Church will officiate, and military honors will be provided by the US Air Force. Mr. Wilhelm, 84, passed away Wednesday, December 4 at Carrus Specialty Hospital.
Melvin was born October 6, 1935 in Attica, Kansas to the late Virgil and Ethel (Scrock) Wilhelm. Melvin served in the US Air Force from 1953 to 1974 and fought in both Korea and Vietnam, and was awarded the Purple Heart twice. On March 26, 2013 he and Iva Murphy were married. He was a longtime member of Grayson Bible Baptist Church.
Mr. Wilhelm is survived by his wife Iva; four sons, Jerry, Darrell, Dwayne, and James; and niece, Debbie, Tiffany and Kevin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019