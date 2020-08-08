1/
MERLE ISAACS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MERLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONHAM–Graveside services for Merle Isaacs, age 86, of Bonham, TX will be at 11:00 am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Restland Cemetery in Dallas, TX. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Mrs. Isaacs passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Merle is survived by her sister, Ann Elem of Carrolton, TX; children, Diane Smith and husband Richard of Leonard, Sharon Ferrer of Leonard, TX and Gay Isaacs of Elizaville, NY; 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved