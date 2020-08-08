BONHAM–Graveside services for Merle Isaacs, age 86, of Bonham, TX will be at 11:00 am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Restland Cemetery in Dallas, TX. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Mrs. Isaacs passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Merle is survived by her sister, Ann Elem of Carrolton, TX; children, Diane Smith and husband Richard of Leonard, Sharon Ferrer of Leonard, TX and Gay Isaacs of Elizaville, NY; 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren.

