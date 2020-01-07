|
Merle Dean Taylor, age 79, of Durant, OK, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Calera Manor, Calera, OK.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife; Nancy Taylor, his son; Dean Taylor & wife Davida of Houston, TX, two brothers; Jerry Taylor & wife Sandra of Houston, TX and Bobbie Taylor & wife Cathy of Las Vegas, three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and other extended family and friends.
No services are planned.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020