Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Colbert
107 Burney Street
Colbert, OK 74733
580-296-4663
Resources
More Obituaries for MERLE TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MERLE TAYLOR

Send Flowers
MERLE TAYLOR Obituary
Merle Dean Taylor, age 79, of Durant, OK, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Calera Manor, Calera, OK.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife; Nancy Taylor, his son; Dean Taylor & wife Davida of Houston, TX, two brothers; Jerry Taylor & wife Sandra of Houston, TX and Bobbie Taylor & wife Cathy of Las Vegas, three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and other extended family and friends.
No services are planned.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MERLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -