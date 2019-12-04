|
Every now and then God sends someone to earth to brighten our lives with a contagious smile, beautiful big brown caring eyes, and a kind heart. On September 14, 1938, in Denison, Texas, he sent that person, Merry Bryan Howard to William Jennings Bryan Howard and Vivian French Howard. As Christians, we talk about being a beacon on top of the hill as a light to bring others to the Lord. At 9:45 p.m . Sunday December 1, 2019, God shut this light down. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, care taker for those in need, and a close friend to multitudes. She lived life to the fullest but still found the time to be a good mother and grandmother, special education assistant teacher, very good artist, cowgirl, and collector of Native American jewelry. She was a best friend and confidant for 52 years to her husband, Jon (Corky) William Heindselman.
Merry leaves behind her beloved family, husband, Jon 'Corky' Heindselman; sons, Howard Gregory Haddock, Mark Ellis Heindselman and wife, Julie, Kerry 'Bryan' Heindselman and wife, Melissa; granddaughters, Peyton May, Kate Elizabeth Heindselman, Hadlea Grace Heindselman; grandsons, Grant Ellis Heindselman, William Davis Heindselman, Joshua Cade Heindselman; sisters, Joy Vaden, Carolyn Tarr and husband, George; and brother, Bill Howard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryan and Vivian Howard, infant sister, Catherine Howard, sisters, Jennie Lynn McGee, Jane Snow and grandson, Luke Thomas Heindselman.
Nonny, as her grandchildren affectionately called her, was very particular on what she ate or drank. She absolutely would not eat or drink after anyone (particularly her grandchildren), and always had to have a Styrofoam cup with a straw when eating out. Of course, this was always an opportunity for one of her grandchildren to tease her about drinking out of her glass.
A celebration of Merry's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Satuday, December 7, 2019 at Hyde Park Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jim Shroyer officiating. She will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. in Sonora Cemetery in Oklahoma. There is no set time for family visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in her name to Hyde Park Presbyterian Church (1708 Hyde Park Avenue Denison, TX 75020) or the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund (https://ww w.justincowboycrisisfund.org).
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019