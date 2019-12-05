|
Merry Bryan Howard Heindselman, 81, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Woodlands in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hyde Park Church. Pastor Jim Shroyer will officiate. She will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. in Sonora Cemetery in Oklahoma. There is no set time for family visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her husband, Jon 'Corky' Heindselman; sons, Howard Gregory Haddock, Mark Ellis Heindselman, Kerry 'Bryan' Heindselman; sisters, Joy Vaden, and Carolyn Tarr; brother, Bill Howard; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hyde Park Presbyterian Church in Denison or the Justin Cowboy Crisis fund at www.justincowboycrisisfund.org
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019