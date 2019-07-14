|
Merwin Lynn Robinson, 83, of Hendrix, Oklahoma died Thursday at his residence.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Denison. Officiating will be Pastor Ed Petrach, French Tyrone and Pastor Tom Patzer.
A family and friends visitation will be Sunday at American Funeral Service, Col-bert, Okla.
He is survived by his wife, Coi Etta, children, Dakota Robinson Hendrix, Chris Webb of Hendrix, six grand-children and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 14, 2019