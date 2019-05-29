Michael Anders 'Coach Mike', 45, of Sherman Texas passed away May 22, 2019 at his home.

A Celebration of his life will be held June 15 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mike was born on September 14, 1973 in Loveland, Ohio to his late father Oliver Anders and his mother Patricia Anders (Smith) of Sherman.

Mike spent his free time with family, friends and coaching all his kid's teams. He was the best coach and he loved mentoring our youth. During that time Coach Mike became a household name. He loved going places and hearing Coach Mike from across the way. Everyone loved him. He was patient, kind, loving and motivating. He loved helping others in need. He was always sharing stories of his wife and children.

They meant the world to him. Mike was an amazing father and husband. His family will miss him dearly.

Mike was an avid sports fan and a faithful fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Chicago Cubs, loved fishing/hunting, and a great BBQ.

He married his soul mate Regan Anders on July 30, 2004. They were always together and always supporting each other. A true love story.

Mike graduated from Harding University with a Bachelor's in Business Administration,

And graduated with his Master's from Texas A&M of commerce in Accounting and Finance. Mike was a brilliant man and loved continuing his learning. He went on to Harvard University to complete an Organizational leadership program.

Mike is preceded in death by his father Oliver Anders. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Anders; wife, Regan Anders (Distel); and their four children, Ryan Anders, Colt Anders, Olivia Anders, and Isabella Anders.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local child abuse organization near you.

You may register online condolences at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.

Until we meet again, "Go CUBS!" Published in The Herald Democrat on May 29, 2019