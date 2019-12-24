|
|
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 2 PM in the Chapel at the First Baptist Church (400 S. Travis St.) Sherman, TX for Michael L. Atnip, 73, a life long Sherman resident, who passed away at his home December 1, 2019, in the loving care of family and a caregiver. Michael was a courageous survivor overcoming polio as a child, a kidney transplant from his brother Joe (1975), a liver transplant (2005), a divorce, quadruple bypass heart surgery (2012), diabetes, and numerous surgeries and hospitalizations which left him bedridden for the past 3 years, but still with his sharp mind, wit, and sense of humor. Never a complainer, Michael truly served as our family role model and hero.
Born on July 12, 1946, Michael was the son of Redellium and Zerma Lea Atnip. As a child, he was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America where he regularly attended the National Boy Scout Jamborees and Philmont Scout Ranch rising to the rank of Eagle and participating as a member of the Order of the Arrow. At Sherman High School he was proud to be member of the Band program.
After graduating in the Class of '64, he attended Cooke County Jr. College.
Later he earned his real estate and brokers' licenses and started Atnip and Associates Realtors, a family business along with his parents and brother. Michael was active in the real estate community where he served as President of the Grayson County Board of Realtors, Inc. and received recognitions for his 'distinguished leadership' and 'devoted service' from the Greater Texoma Assoc. of Realtors and Grayson County Board.
Michael married Julie Snyder when he was 40 years old and for 21 years they enjoyed working together in the family business and traveling. Faith was important to them, so they were active members of their church where Michael served as a deacon. Having no children of their own they served as guardians of 2 young sisters for many years. In addition, because of their love of children, they hosted high school international students from Italy, Norway, Germany, Japan, Thailand, and Switzerland.
Michael enjoyed showing our beautiful country to his 'kids' and continued to communicate on Facebook, by phone,
and their return visits. Michael never missed the televised church services every Sunday from First Baptist Church and felt God's presence to the end. He enjoyed special gifts from the ministry of encouragement. He loved his family, his 'kids', his life long friends, and former real estate associates.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, his brother Joe, and his ex-wife. He is survived: by his sister, Kay Carnes (Tom)of Stuart, FL; his nephews Jim Carnes (Donna) Sherman, Chris Carnes (Jennifer) Palm City, FL, Conner Atnip Austin, TX; his niece Laura Creeden (Kris) Clermont, FL; sister-in-law, Shanna Atnip McKinney, TX as well as 6 great-nephews and nieces (Brandon, Katelyn, Courtney, Collin, Christopher, and Kayla) and cousins in TX and Okla.
The family wishes to thank: Dr. Mackey Watkins, his personal physician and staff for so many years of dedicated care; his home health nurse Jodi of Sher-Den; his many caregivers from TLC Professional Care, especially Jessica; the First Baptist Church ministry of encouragement; his best friend since college, Carroll, and his sister-in-law, Shanna, who were steadfast in visiting him; and finally his nephew and wife, Jim and Donna
Carnes who lived in his home and managed his day to day care and managed his farm and animals.
If you wish to honor Michael's memory, you may donate to the Preservation Legacy 'Children's Center' at First
Baptist Church c/o Dr. Michael Lawson, 400 S Travis St. Sherman, TX 75090.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019