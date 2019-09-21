Home

Michael Ayers
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Michael Ayers


1951 - 2019
Michael Ayers Obituary
Michael Douglas Ayers, 67, of Bonham, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Dallas VA Hosptial in Dallas.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Wise Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham. Interment will follow at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Bragg Ayers of Bonham; daughter, Pasiun Bragg of Bonham; sister-in-law, Betty Bragg Perry (Tony) of Sherman; brothers-in-law, John Bragg (Patsy) of Bonham, Leo Bragg of Beaumont, and Joey Bragg of Denton; 2 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019
