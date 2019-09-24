|
|
|
Michael 'Mike' Banks, 61, of Calera, died Friday, September 20, 2019 in Denison.
There will be a private family service. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Banks of Calera; daughters, Kristen Banks of Calera; and Charity Banks of Calera; mother, Carol 'Puddy' (Callen) Hart of Princeton, MO; father, Robert Joseph Banks of Princeton, MO; step-mother, Lisa Banks of Princeton, MO; step-father, John Hart of Princeton, MO; and brother, Steve Banks of Grain Valley, MO;
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019