Michael David Hawkins was born December 29, 1957 in Post Texas. He was 62 years old when he left to go be with Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior On May 21, 2020.
Mike had recently been diagnosed with a non-infectious terminal disease called Interstitial Pulmonary Fibrosis, which there is no cure. He began to study all about it and to "take it slow and easy", but he had a rapid decline and was not able to make it to a lung transplant. He passed peacefully at TMC, Denison.
Mike loved Jesus, He loved his family, He loved his Church family, He loved his work family. Mike was a loved husband, dad, Pepop, brother, son, and machinist. He led Children's Church and was the Church worship team drummer. He loved to tell just about anyone he met about Jesus and his work!
Mike was a hard worker, not a stranger to anyone, and spoke his mind whether you agreed with him or not. He was a husband to his loving wife Lynnette. He was a dad to two beloved daughters, Jamie and Jody, two sons, Brandon and Dustin and one stepson, James. He was son to his loving parents Marlin (Red) Hawkins and Oletha. He was a terrific Son-in-law to Charles and Doris. He was Pepop to his cherished grandchildren Randon, Logan, Landin, Kayden and Rilan, and Step-Pepop to cherished Holland, Henson and Hartley. He was brother to Jimmy, Jerry, Suzy, Marla, and Mike. Brother-in-law to Lisa and Rick. He was uncle to Maranda, Jayton, Weston, Jeremy, Stacye, Mandy, Lynsy and Matt. He has many cousins and extended family who he loved as well.
Mike would want you to celebrate today that he is in Heaven and is no longer suffering, or trying to just breathe. He would say do not be sad, but be happy that he is with the Lord. He will be truly missed. The family would like to thank all of those who cared for him in the ICU at TMC. A special thanks to Amy and Jeremy for the Facetimes.
A come and go visitation for Michael will be held Wednesday, May 27, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, with family arriving at 6:00 PM to visit with the guests. A chapel funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday May 28, at Bratcher Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the IPF Foundation at https://ipffoundation.org/donate/
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2020