Memorial services for Michael Dean "Mike" Smith, 76, of Bonham, will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at First United Methodist Church under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Rev. Dana Coker will officiate. Michael passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Michael was born September 15, 1943 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Herbert Dean Smith and Jean Shoemaker Smith. He was a graduate of Bonham High School and did his undergraduate work at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York. He received his Masters of Business Administration from City College of New York. Michael married Susan Elizabeth "Sue" Foreman on August 10, 1968 in Fayetteville, New York. He worked as an executive at Phillip Morris in New York for five years before returning to Bonham in 1974. He then went to work for Voluntary Purchasing Group where he became President and CEO, retiring in 1996. Michael was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Bonham where he played the bells and was active in the choir. He served as Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 52 in Bonham for many years and was a member of the Bonham Rotary Club and active in the Creative Arts Center. Michael and Sue loved to travel, and he had a passion for watching the stock market. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 52 years, Sue Smith of Bonham; son, Court Smith and wife, Jennifer of Frisco, TX; daughter, Carrie Smith Scotti and husband, Anthony of Encino, California; three grandchildren, Connor Smith, Ainsley Smith and Marco Scotti; and extended family and friends.
The family requests memorials to the Creative Arts Center, 200 W. 5th St., Bonham, TX 75418 or First United Methodist Church, 801 Star St., Bonham, TX 75418.
