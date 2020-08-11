1/1
MICHAEL DEAN SMITH
1943 - 2020
Memorial services for Michael Dean "Mike" Smith, 76, of Bonham, will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at First United Methodist Church under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Rev. Dana Coker will officiate. Michael passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Michael was born September 15, 1943 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Herbert Dean Smith and Jean Shoemaker Smith. He was a graduate of Bonham High School and did his undergraduate work at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York. He received his Masters of Business Administration from City College of New York. Michael married Susan Elizabeth "Sue" Foreman on August 10, 1968 in Fayetteville, New York. He worked as an executive at Phillip Morris in New York for five years before returning to Bonham in 1974. He then went to work for Voluntary Purchasing Group where he became President and CEO, retiring in 1996. Michael was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Bonham where he played the bells and was active in the choir. He served as Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 52 in Bonham for many years and was a member of the Bonham Rotary Club and active in the Creative Arts Center. Michael and Sue loved to travel, and he had a passion for watching the stock market. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 52 years, Sue Smith of Bonham; son, Court Smith and wife, Jennifer of Frisco, TX; daughter, Carrie Smith Scotti and husband, Anthony of Encino, California; three grandchildren, Connor Smith, Ainsley Smith and Marco Scotti; and extended family and friends.
The family requests memorials to the Creative Arts Center, 200 W. 5th St., Bonham, TX 75418 or First United Methodist Church, 801 Star St., Bonham, TX 75418.
Online guest register www.wisefuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Home - Bonham
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
We present this guestbook to you with deepest compassion and with our sincerest expression of sympathy.
The Wise Funeral Home Family Bonham, TX
August 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you today and in the coming days, Sue, Carrie, Court and families.
Bob & Jo Anne Biggers
Jo Anne & Bob Biggers
Friend
August 10, 2020
Chuck & Cheryl Cox
Acquaintance
August 9, 2020
Jimmie Johnson
Friend
August 8, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Mike. I remember the fun times in Rotary and the Rotary International Convention in San Antonio. May God give you comfort and strength during this difficult time. God bless you all.
Nancy Lawrence
Friend
August 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Our lives have been enriched by knowing you.
Jim Dempsey
Friend
August 8, 2020
Smith family,
I am so very sorry for this loss of such a good man. I often think of my Scout master/my friend’s dad and remember his noteworthy reservoir of patience, quit wit, easy-going manner, and willingness to laugh. I intend to continue to think of him.... and your beautiful family. What an example for us all! I miss all of you.
With much respect,
Matt Good
Matt Good
Friend
August 8, 2020
I will miss Mikey very much. My thoughts and concern are with you. Little sister Ginny
Ginny Kammer
August 7, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about Mike. He and I were classmates and fellow band members. And before that we carpooled to Sherman for several years to the orthodontist for our braces! I had lots of good memories of Mike, and am sorry I never got to know Sue. My sincerest condolences to Mike’s family.
Kathy Helstrom
Friend
August 7, 2020
Sue,
I 'm so sorry for your loss. May the passage of time, good memories, and God's healing ways console you and your family.
Pete Phillips
