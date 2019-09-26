|
|
|
'Coach' Michael Dewey Ashby, 71, of Bonham, died Monday, September 23, 2019 in Bonham.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Bonham. Brother Kevin Towery will officiate. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
He is survived by his sons, Chad Ashby, and Scott Ashby; mother, Elsie Ashby; brothers, David Ashby, and Philip Ashby; sister, Brenda Mooty; and five grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019