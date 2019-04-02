On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Michael Glenn Laster, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 76.

Mike was born May 3, 1942 in Oklahoma City, Okla. to Floyd Miles and Dorcas Mea (Rowan) Laster. He received his bachelor degree from Central State College in Edmond, Okla in 1964 then went on to recieve his CPA license in 1968. He was an accountant for 15 years serving as the Executive Vice President of Victors Savings and Loan in Muskogee, Okla and as President of Caddo Savings and Loan in Marshall, Texas.

He was a sports enthusiast and spent his remaining years as a sports consultant.

On March 19, 1963, he married Beverly Kay Major in Sherman, Tx. They raised two sons, Michael Todd and Matthew Gregory and dau ghter Brandi Michelle.

In his younger years, Mike had an endearing passion for fishing, golfing, and playing cards with the guys. For the last 20 years he lived on a ranch in Pottsboro, Tx where his focus was on boating, horses, and providing a haven for his children and grandchildren to gather and play. Mike was known for his quick wit, generosity, his ability to make people laugh, and his honesty. He was of the Presbyterian Faith.

Mike was preceded in death by his father and mother, Floyd and Dorcas; son Michael Glenn II; brothers Jerry and Pat; sister Peggy Sue; and brother-in-law Robert Tucker.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Kay Laster; his children Michael Laster of McKinney, Tx; Brandi Foltz (Brian) of McKinney, Tx; Matthew Laster (Tiffany) of Celina, Tx; ten grandchildren, Landon and Katelyn Laster of McKinney; Austin, Alexander, Aaron, Madilyn and Emily Foltz of McKinney; Chase, Colton, and Lexi Laster of Celina; a sister Barbara Ann Tucker of Edmond, Okla; a sister-in-law Melda Laster of Scott, La; a brother-in-law Jerry Ryan of Prairie Village, Ks; nieces Sherri (Gary) Handley of Edmond, Okla; Patti (David) Odor of Edmond, Okla; Kim Laster of Scott, La; Kelli Sue Jordan of Edgewood, Ky; nephews Corey (Marla) of Scott, La; Patrick (Paul) Ryan of Kansas City, Mo; Joey Laster of Daphne, Al; grandnieces Renee Venable of Scott La; Ryann (Baird) Williams of Kansas City, Mo; Madison (Joe) Langer of Oklahoma City, Okla; Lilli Handley of Edmond, Okla; Lani Laster of Daphne, Al; grand nephews Tyler (Lesa) Phillips of Oklahoma City, Okla Tucker Phillips of Oklahoma City, Okla ; Dustin Laster of Daphne, Al; Haden Cotton of Edgewood, Ky; Grey Jordan of Edgewood, Ky; Cameron Laster and Pat Laster of Scott, La.

A 'Celebration of Life' will be held on April 4, 2019 at 3:00 PM, First Frisco United Methodist Church, 7659 Preston Road, Frisco, TX 75034 with Rev. Mark Vowell officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home, McKinney, Tx. Published in The Herald Democrat from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019