Michael Jared McLinsky, 43, died Saturday, August 17, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Southside Baptist Church. Rev. Keith Taylor will officiate. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his daughters, Destani McLinsky, and Kassandra McLinsky; his parents, Eddie and Neva McLinsky of Denison; bothers, Matthew McLinsky of Denison, and Brian McLinsky of Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019