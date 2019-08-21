Home

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Southside Baptist Church
Michael Jared McLinsky

Michael Jared McLinsky Obituary
Michael Jared McLinsky, 43, died Saturday, August 17, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Southside Baptist Church. Rev. Keith Taylor will officiate. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his daughters, Destani McLinsky, and Kassandra McLinsky; his parents, Eddie and Neva McLinsky of Denison; bothers, Matthew McLinsky of Denison, and Brian McLinsky of Sherman.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019
