Michael Joe Weimer


1960 - 2019
Michael Joe Weimer Obituary
Michael Joe Weimer, 59, of Sherman Tx. Passed away on July 7, 2019. He will be cremated according to his wishes.
He was born on July 5th 1960 to Barney and Frances Weimer in Sherman.
He was preceded in death by both parents Frances and Barney, his brother Ronnie, sister Lisa and son Michael Scott.
He is survived by his sister, Karen Weimer; brother, Barney Weimer; sons, Timothy Weimer, and Nicholas Weimer, and daughter , Haleigh Weimer; grandchildren, Michael Scott Weimer Jr., Elizabeth Weimer, D'evon Weimer, and Tyler Jordan James Kinney; and multiple nieces and nephews.
A memorial balloon release service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pecan Grove Park West at Pavillion 2 Saturday, July 20 as a chance to share fond memories.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 13, 2019
