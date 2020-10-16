Michael "Mike" Kenmar Baskin, a resident of Durant, Oklahoma, and manager of the Branding Iron Restaurant, left this earthly life on October 13, 2020 at the age of 64.

Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday October 15th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A funeral service in celebration of his life will be at 2:00 PM on Friday the 16th with Pastor Garry McNeil, Rev. Ross Kirven, and Brady Baskin officiating.

Mr. Baskin is survived by his wife, Eve of the home, son, Landon Baskin of Mead, Oklahoma daughters, Lauren Scott of Durant, Oklahoma, Lacey Hart of Bokchito, Oklahoma, Stephanie Arnold of Arkansas, son, Stephen Arnold of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 12 grandchildren, brothers, Wade Baskin of Durant, Oklahoma, Dan Baskin of Mead, Oklahoma.

The service will be available for viewing by live stream on the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Facebook page.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store