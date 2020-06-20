Michael Lynn Bridges, age 74, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020.
A visitation for Michael will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison, followed by a chapel funeral service at 4:00 PM.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 20, 2020.