MICHAEL LYNN BRIDGES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Lynn Bridges, age 74, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020. Michael was born September 20, 1945 in Arkansas City, Kansas, to Lenora and William Bridges. He was 1 of 11 children, which gave him many nieces and nephews.

Mike was proceeded in death by both his parents and his Beautiful wife, Ruby.

He is survived by his children Michael Bridges,Jr.; Timmy Bridges and his fiancé, Khin Tun; Melissa Lambert and her husband Kirk, and Eric Bridges. He is also survived by Steve Lummus and his wife Brenda; Jamie Webb and her husband Frank, and Tracy Thompson and her husband Robert. There are 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Mike loved hunting, fishing, and taking his two dogs, Mia and Brutus, on the boat with him. He had an infectious personality and always had a way of bringing out a smile or a laugh with his great sense of humor. He never failed to offer a helping hand to anyone in need.


A visitation for Michael will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison, followed by a chapel funeral service at 4:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Bridges family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Bratcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Bratcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
9034652323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved