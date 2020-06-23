Michael Lynn Bridges, age 74, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020. Michael was born September 20, 1945 in Arkansas City, Kansas, to Lenora and William Bridges. He was 1 of 11 children, which gave him many nieces and nephews.
Mike was proceeded in death by both his parents and his Beautiful wife, Ruby.
He is survived by his children Michael Bridges,Jr.; Timmy Bridges and his fiancé, Khin Tun; Melissa Lambert and her husband Kirk, and Eric Bridges. He is also survived by Steve Lummus and his wife Brenda; Jamie Webb and her husband Frank, and Tracy Thompson and her husband Robert. There are 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Mike loved hunting, fishing, and taking his two dogs, Mia and Brutus, on the boat with him. He had an infectious personality and always had a way of bringing out a smile or a laugh with his great sense of humor. He never failed to offer a helping hand to anyone in need.
A visitation for Michael will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison, followed by a chapel funeral service at 4:00 PM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Bridges family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.