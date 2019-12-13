Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
Michael Lynn Cravens

Michael Lynn Cravens Obituary
Michael Lynn Cravens, 77, of Ector, died Tuesday, December 1, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham. John Reed will officiate. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Services in Denison.
He is survived by his mother, Inez Mullins of Sherman; sons, Johnny Cravens of Ector, and Kenny Jackson of Ector; daughter, April Ward of Denison; sisters, Jean Oliver of Sherman, Betty Johnson of Arkansas, and Marion Hite of Collinsville; brother, John Cravens; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019
