It is with the deepest regret that we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Ray Maddera-Hearn. Michael, 22, was born February 6, 1998 and died on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Michael was born in Dallas, Texas and grew up in Tom Bean and Plano.

Michael received a certificate in Industrial Maintenance from Grayson College and had a mobile mechanic business. He enjoyed working out, playing video games and riding his motorcycle. Michael was a loving and caring son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He loved his dog Shadow and his many friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Michael is survived by his parents, Rachel Maddera-Hearn and Benny Hearn and wife Kendra, siblings Nikki Jones, Sam Maddera, Nathan Hearn, and Luke Maddera-Hearn. He was the grandson of Don and Cathy Commons and Benny and Barbara Hearn. He was also survived by his aunt Donette Lee Cathey, uncle Vincent Blair Commons and wife Deanna, aunt Leah Nicole Harrison and husband James Jeffery uncle Vernon Neil Hearn and wife Lisa, uncle Nelson Hearn and wife Regina, by cousins Amy Cathey and husband Jerome Johnson, Sara Commons, Jon David Commons, Dylan Commons, Levi Commons, Callahan Harrison, Jake Harrison, Tanner Hearn and wife Lauren, Tisha Hearn, Ivy Hearn, Lacie Hearn, Haley Davis, Graclyn Hearn, Wisper Miller, Willow Miller, Camilla Hayes, Sophia Commons, Leah Commons, Jonah Commons, Silas Commons, Esmeralda Commons, Brayden Pleickhardt, Jayden Pleickhardt, Demi Hendrix, Mckenna Frye, Ella Hearn and Jorryn Jones and his many friends.

Michael was preceded in death by grandmother Joan Hearn and uncle Cecil Edward Hearn.

A memorial service celebrating Michael's life will be officiated by Terry Brown on Thursday July 2nd at 2 p.m. at Victory Life church 4100 N.Travis St. Sherman, Tx. 75092.

