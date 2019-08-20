Home

Fisher Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Southside Baptist Church
Michael McLinsky


1976 - 2019
Michael McLinsky Obituary
Michael Jared McLinsky was born April 14, 1976 in Denison. He gained his angel wings on August 17, 2019. Michael was 43 years old. Michael achieved the Honors of Eagle Scout, as well as inducted into the Order of the Arrow. Michael loved the outdoors, playing in the mud, working on trucks and cars, fishing and camping. He loved going to the races and spending time with family. Michael was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need, whether they were a stranger or someone he knew. Michael donated his body to science so that he can possibly help someone else fight cancer.
Michael is survived by his two daughters, Destani McLinsky and future son-in-law, Albert Spencer, and Kassandra McLinsky; his parents, Eddie and Neva McLinsky of Denison; brothers, Matthew McLinsky and wife, Crystal of Denison: Brian McLinsky and wife, Alison of Sherman; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Taylor officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019
