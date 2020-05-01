Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL SUMRALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL MILLIGAN SUMRALL

Send Flowers
MICHAEL MILLIGAN SUMRALL Obituary
BONHAM–Michael Milligan Sumrall, age 72, of Whitewright, TX passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Carrus Hospital in Sherman, TX.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette Sumrall of Whitewright, TX; daughters, Marla Napler of Arlington, TX; Marsha Ray of Childress, TX and Jennifer Sumrall of Sherman, TX; son Brian Sumrall of Bonham, TX; 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Beth Hamon of Boswell, OK; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -