|
|
|
BONHAM–Michael Milligan Sumrall, age 72, of Whitewright, TX passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Carrus Hospital in Sherman, TX.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette Sumrall of Whitewright, TX; daughters, Marla Napler of Arlington, TX; Marsha Ray of Childress, TX and Jennifer Sumrall of Sherman, TX; son Brian Sumrall of Bonham, TX; 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Beth Hamon of Boswell, OK; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2020