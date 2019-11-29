Home

Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Harmony Baptist Church
Sherman, TX
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Mr. Michael Ray Crawford, age 64, of Sherman, transitioned from time to eternity on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Dallas Veterans Hospital. A Celebration of his life will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, November 30th, at Harmony Baptist Church in Sherman. Elder Sabrina Castle will officiate with Apostle Samuel Castle, eulogist. Michael is survived by: his loving wife, Marilyn Hughes Crawford; children, Nicole Crawford, Requiela Brown and Montrel Hughes (Callie); five grandchildren; siblings, Steven M. Fisher and Patricia Shelton; and many other family members. Family night will be on Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 2nd at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. The Crawford family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman. Personal condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 29, 2019
