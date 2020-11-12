1/
MICHAEL RODGERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" Rodgers, a resident of Atwood, Oklahoma, left this earthly life on November 8, 2020 at the age of 38. A family hour will be at 1:00-2:00 PM on Friday November 13th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with a funeral service following at 2:00 PM with Bro. Kerry Groce officiating. His final resting place will be the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma.
Mr. Rodgers is survived by his two beloved daughters, Destiny Unrein of Monette, Arkansas and Nixie Rodgers of Lexington, Oklahoma, mother, Sharon Matheny and husband Joe of Lexington, Oklahoma, father, Raymond Dean Rodgers of Denison, Texas, brothers, Jeremy Rodgers of Lexington, Oklahoma, Ray Rodgers of Norman, Oklahoma, Chris and Cody Matheny of Lexington, Oklahoma, and sister, Kati Matheny of Lexington, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved