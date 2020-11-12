Michael "Mike" Rodgers, a resident of Atwood, Oklahoma, left this earthly life on November 8, 2020 at the age of 38. A family hour will be at 1:00-2:00 PM on Friday November 13th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with a funeral service following at 2:00 PM with Bro. Kerry Groce officiating. His final resting place will be the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma.

Mr. Rodgers is survived by his two beloved daughters, Destiny Unrein of Monette, Arkansas and Nixie Rodgers of Lexington, Oklahoma, mother, Sharon Matheny and husband Joe of Lexington, Oklahoma, father, Raymond Dean Rodgers of Denison, Texas, brothers, Jeremy Rodgers of Lexington, Oklahoma, Ray Rodgers of Norman, Oklahoma, Chris and Cody Matheny of Lexington, Oklahoma, and sister, Kati Matheny of Lexington, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma

