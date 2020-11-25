SHERMAN–Michael W. Polk, age 68, ascended to his eternal home Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center following a short illness.
A public viewing was held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. at Waldo Funeral Home, (come and go).
Graveside rites will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 A.M. in the West Hill Cemetery with his sister, Minister Alice Blanton officiating.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
