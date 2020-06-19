BONHAM–Mr. Michael Wayne Smith, Sr., age 58 of Bonham, TX, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Medical City of Plano.

A family visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00am in Bonham at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Pastor Stuart P. Courtney will officiate.

Michael is survived by his spouse Melissa Whitten of Sherman, children; Michael Smith, Jr., Anthony Smith, Eric Smith, Andrew Smith, Michael A. Smith, Katy Smith and Alexis Smith, step children; Greg Jones and Ashely Burross; siblings; John Evens, Larry O'Neal Smith, Steve Evens and Melvin Tinnel. Arrangements under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.

