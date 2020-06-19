MICHAEL W. SMITH SR.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONHAM–Mr. Michael Wayne Smith, Sr., age 58 of Bonham, TX, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Medical City of Plano.
A family visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00am in Bonham at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Pastor Stuart P. Courtney will officiate.
Michael is survived by his spouse Melissa Whitten of Sherman, children; Michael Smith, Jr., Anthony Smith, Eric Smith, Andrew Smith, Michael A. Smith, Katy Smith and Alexis Smith, step children; Greg Jones and Ashely Burross; siblings; John Evens, Larry O'Neal Smith, Steve Evens and Melvin Tinnel. Arrangements under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved