Michael Wayne Duncan, 57, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in his hometown of Sherman, TX.

He was born to Willie and Velda Duncan, both from Wolfe City, TX, on March 26, 1962, and attended Sherman High School. Michael grad-uated from Paris Junior College in 1988 with an associates degree in Jewelry Technology and received a certificate of completion in Gemology in 1989. He moved to Michigan in 2008 where he resided until 2019.

He was a Dale Earnhardt fan and spent his free time working out in the gym.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Duncan-Brown, and granddaughter, Sawyer; parents, Willie and Velda Duncan; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Patricia, nephew and niece Jacob and Katie Duncan; and sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Don Moree (Colby, Rachel, Claire and Cade Moree). He is also survived by his best friend of 31 years, John Garcia, of Cortez, Colorado.

Family night will be held on Tuesday, May 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Forest Ave Baptist Church in Sherman. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at Forest Ave at 11 a.m. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 19, 2019