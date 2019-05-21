|
|
|
Michael Wayne Duncan, 57, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Sherman.
Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Forest Avenue Baptist Church in Sherman. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. May 21 at Forest Avenue Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Duncan-Brown; parents, Willie and Velda Duncan; brother, Ricky Duncan; sister, Kathy Moree; and one granddaughter.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 21, 2019
