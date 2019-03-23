|
|
Michael William Steedman of Savoy, Texas passed away on March 20, 2019, at the
age of 69. He was born on June 5, 1949, to William Seth Steedman and Jewel
Elizabeth (Redwine) Steedman in Knox City, Texas. Michael married Nelda
McCannon on August 30, 1985 in Savoy, Texas.
Michael graduated from Savoy High School in 1967. He served two tours in Vietnam
with the United States Air Force. After serving in Vietnam, he earned his B.A. from
Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Mike was Maintenance Supervisor with the
City of Savoy, Water and Waste Management Department for many years. He was
known for his easy-going manner and specifically his enjoyment of people. Mike
never met a stranger.
He had a passion for camping and fishing with his family graduating from a tent, cab
over and finally a 35-foot travel trailer with slide outs. As a family, they often traveled
to Branson. Mike was celebrated as a "human GPS", once going to a destination, he
could always return. They had many fun times together as a family. He loved games.
He excelled at dominoes, enjoying the interaction with other players, and especially
loved winning. He regularly won trophies on Thursday evening at the Bells Snap
Center playing dominoes.
Mike was a Christian man who trusted Jesus at an early age. He was a member of
First Baptist Church Savoy. He adored his family and loved their times together. He
picked on and lovingly teased his kids, grandkids and other members of his family.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Nelda Steedman of Savoy, Texas; children,
Christina Steedman and Paul Steedman of Sulphur Springs, Angela Woodson and
husband Keith Wardlow, Cynthia LaFoy and husband Chad, Charla Tedder and
husband Dave all of Savoy; grandchildren, Blace Walker, Emily LaFoy and Evan
LaFoy all of Savoy; mother, Judy Steedman of Savoy; sisters, Deana Taylor and
husband George of Savoy; Joyce Kugle of Henderson; mother-in-law, Lartharee
McCannon of Savoy; and numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Bill Steedman.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mullican Little
Funeral Chapel, 754 State Hwy 56 East, Bells, Texas 75414. Interment will follow at
Sunnyside Cemetery in Savoy, Texas. The family will receive friends during a
visitation Sunday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Mullican Little Funeral
Home. A register book can be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019