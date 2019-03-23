Michael William Steedman of Savoy, Texas passed away on March 20, 2019, at the

age of 69. He was born on June 5, 1949, to William Seth Steedman and Jewel

Elizabeth (Redwine) Steedman in Knox City, Texas. Michael married Nelda

McCannon on August 30, 1985 in Savoy, Texas.

Michael graduated from Savoy High School in 1967. He served two tours in Vietnam

with the United States Air Force. After serving in Vietnam, he earned his B.A. from

Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Mike was Maintenance Supervisor with the

City of Savoy, Water and Waste Management Department for many years. He was

known for his easy-going manner and specifically his enjoyment of people. Mike

never met a stranger.

He had a passion for camping and fishing with his family graduating from a tent, cab

over and finally a 35-foot travel trailer with slide outs. As a family, they often traveled

to Branson. Mike was celebrated as a "human GPS", once going to a destination, he

could always return. They had many fun times together as a family. He loved games.

He excelled at dominoes, enjoying the interaction with other players, and especially

loved winning. He regularly won trophies on Thursday evening at the Bells Snap

Center playing dominoes.

Mike was a Christian man who trusted Jesus at an early age. He was a member of

First Baptist Church Savoy. He adored his family and loved their times together. He

picked on and lovingly teased his kids, grandkids and other members of his family.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Nelda Steedman of Savoy, Texas; children,

Christina Steedman and Paul Steedman of Sulphur Springs, Angela Woodson and

husband Keith Wardlow, Cynthia LaFoy and husband Chad, Charla Tedder and

husband Dave all of Savoy; grandchildren, Blace Walker, Emily LaFoy and Evan

LaFoy all of Savoy; mother, Judy Steedman of Savoy; sisters, Deana Taylor and

husband George of Savoy; Joyce Kugle of Henderson; mother-in-law, Lartharee

McCannon of Savoy; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Bill Steedman.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mullican Little

Funeral Chapel, 754 State Hwy 56 East, Bells, Texas 75414. Interment will follow at

Sunnyside Cemetery in Savoy, Texas. The family will receive friends during a

visitation Sunday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Mullican Little Funeral

Home. A register book can be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com.