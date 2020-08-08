1/1
MICHAL DALE BUTLER
1948 - 2020
Michal Dale Butler, 72, of Collinsville, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Mike was born on May 15, 1948 in Colorado City, Texas to Leslie Gerald (LG) and Hazel (Anita) Tankersley Butler. He married Cynthia Maples on June 23, 1972 in Denver City, Texas. Mike was a member of the First Baptist Church of Collinsville, a Vietnam Vet and a Navy Seabee. He retired from Grayson County Precinct 3 as a heavy equipment operator and foreman. Mike enjoyed classic cars and going to car shows. He collected Hot Wheels and loved working and being outdoors. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports. Mike was a loving family man; he loved all kids and his dog Maggie.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cynthia Butler of Collinsville; son Michael Brant Butler and wife, Alison of Katy, TX; daughter, Brandi Cantrell of Grapevine, TX; grandchildren, Michael Ty Cantrell, Claire, Cale, Chloe and Cassidy Butler; brother, Reidge Butler of Brownfield, TX; sister, Sue Cothern of Denver City, TX; and sister, Shirley Cross of Big Springs, TX; as well as numerous nieces and a nephew.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, LG and Anita Butler.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. The family will have a Memorial Service honoring Mike at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Collinsville, officiated by Rev. Jerry Davis.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
