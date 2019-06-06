|
Michelle Laskowski, 55, of Denison, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her residence.
The family is planning a service that will be announced at a later date. Arrangements of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by children, Ashley (Heath) Roland of Texas, and Stacie Scarbrough of Houston; sisters, Tracie King of Dallas, and Kim Welch of Montana; brothers, Rick Helms of Denison, Stuart Wright of Montana, Ted Thomson of Dallas; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 6, 2019
