MICHELLE ROLENE RINEHART
Michelle Rolene Rinehart, 75, passed away on Thursday, October 15th, 2020, at her apartment in Van Alstyne, TX. She was born July 2nd, 1945 in Des Moines, Iowa, to Fern Robertson and William Cook.
Michelle is survived by her sisters; Cindy Payton of Missouri, Kathy Green of Texas, Sue Dillon of Kansas, and brothers; Charles (Beite) Cook of Florida, and Glain Cook of Washington. She is also survived by her two children; Daniel Rinehart of Texas, Tamara Rinehart Shepley of Kansas, and her 3 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild, Family and friends of Michelle are invited to Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W Van Alystne PKWY, Van Alstyne, TX, on October 24th, 2020, at 10 A.M. to celebrate Michelle's life.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
