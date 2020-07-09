DENISON-Mickel Polk, 64, ascended to his eternal home Monday, July 6, 2020 from the comfort of his home with his devoted and caring family present.
Public visitation (come and go) will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The funeral service will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 o'clock AM in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1131 S. Scullin Ave., Denison. Rev. Alton Blakely is the Host Pastor and Rev. Jimmy Bogan will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Denison.
"COVID 19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
Arrangement entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com